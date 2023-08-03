This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
You have to wonder sometimes. Can you really put out a fire with gasoline?
Rishi Sunak seems to think so. Immediately after the planet sweltered through its hottest July on record, which saw swathes of Europe and North Africa on fire, and thousands of ruddy-faced British holiday-makers evacuated from their resorts in a replay of Dunkirk without the Stukas, the UK prime minister announced plans to issue 100 new oil and gas drilling licences for the North Sea.
In a spectacular display of mental gymnastics, Sunak said maxing out the UK's oil and gas reserves would - wait for it - help the country meet its net zero by 2050 commitments. Extracting as much fossil fuel as possible, when science is telling you not to, would somehow be good for the planet.
There's no need for rocket science here. Sunak's argument makes about as much, if not less, sense as his predecessor's mini-budget which promised tax cuts without spending cuts and led to a financial market meltdown. Remember her? Liz Truss. Outlasted in the top job by a lettuce.
Sunak's critics immediately dismissed his reasoning - that it was less carbon intensive to produce oil and gas domestically than import it - as economically illiterate, pointing out most already arrives in the UK via pipelines. But it was worse than that. It was vandalism on a global scale, scuppering hopes of international cooperation to wean the world off fossil fuels.
The announcement carried echoes of that arch climate denier, Tony Abbott, with promises to speed up development of carbon capture and storage technology, which has been shown to be little more than illusory greenwashing after decades of being presented as a panacea for climate change.
Granting the licences was also justified on the basis it would improve the UK's energy security, which is unlikely given North Sea oil and gas production peaked almost two decades ago and the remaining reserves are likely to be small.
The sudden lurch back into the embrace of the oil majors caught the attention of another Australian, billionaire renewable energy and hydrogen enthusiast Twiggy Forrest, who immediately threatened to pull all his investments from the UK "if I see this country steering itself over a cliff backing fossil fuels".
"I must invest where I know I have proper leadership, not leadership that is on a clickbait cycle," Forrest said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Ouch.
And that's exactly the game Sunak is playing, a populist post-Brexit play designed to win over climate sceptics - whose numbers are surely dwindling after the summer from hell - that is as shortsighted as it is embarrassing.
Sunak might be more polished, coiffed and better dressed than his immediate predecessors, Johnson and Truss. But under that slick hair, those expensive suits and cashmere sweaters lurks the same chaotic Tory beast that diminished Little Britain in the eyes of the world with Brexit and, now, with this foolish fossil fuel strategy.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Can we ever hope to reduce carbon emissions when countries like the UK and, to a lesser extent Australia, continue to approve fossil fuel extraction? Has Rishi Sunak's move to grant more oil and gas licences diminished the UK's global standing? Do you worry about the future we've bestowing on our children and grandchildren? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A group of Indigenous artists whose works were set to feature in a major national exhibition "exercised effective creative control" over the works, an independent review has found. The National Gallery of Australia released the findings of the review into the provenance of the 28 paintings that formed the Ngura Pulka - Epic Country exhibition that had been due to open in June. The exhibition was postponed after questions arose as to whether non-Indigenous artists played a role in painting parts of the works.
- Supermarket chain Woolworths is facing more than 1000 charges over allegedly underpaying more than $1 million in long service leave to former workers. Wage Inspectorate Victoria has filed the charges in the Magistrates' Court against Woolworths Group and its subsidiary Woolstar.
- Climate change is causing an increase in extreme weather events and Australia is on the frontline, doctors warn. A group representing more than 100,000 doctors on Wednesday issued a joint statement calling for Australia to better prepare for the next climate disaster.
THEY SAID IT: "We cannot all win: either these industries survive or we do. But we can all lose, because, eventually, they will go down with the rest of us." - George Monbiot
YOU SAID IT: Appointment TV returns as streaming services drip-feed content and build subscriber loyalty.
Tony writes: "We tend to ration our television consumption. We don't watch free-to-air because it isn't really free, is it? At the moment we working our way through Midsomer Murders two episodes at a time, no bingeing for us! I will admit to watching the whole of Star Wars in just two days. No more though. I read your column every morning and have kept every one of them from the start. Please keep up the good work."
"Having worked in 19 countries, I am in a position to make the following comment," writes Ross. "Wherever there is TV, from tiny villages in the Andes, to sprawling townships in Central Africa, to teeming cities in South East Asia there is a commonality. Everywhere has banal cooking shows, inane reality shows and football. Australia doesn't have 24/7 soccer but we've sure got more than our fair share of the other two categories."
And Darryl writes about an earlier Echidna: "I have just finished reading about the comments on sports funding. Nobody mentioned the other elephant in the room and that is the obscene amounts paid in personal and team sponsorships by companies that are using children and adults and paying them a pittance an item in manufacturing, which I think is even more obscene than the sportspeople accepting it."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.