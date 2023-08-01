The Canberra Times
Police seek assistance in identifying alleged robber in armed confrontation at Bruce

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:22am, first published 8:27am
An alleged robber who confronted someone using a weapon in Bruce is wanted by ACT Policing.

