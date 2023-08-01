An alleged robber who confronted someone using a weapon in Bruce is wanted by ACT Policing.
He allegedly committed an aggravated robbery about 6.45am on July 10 and was reportedly seen in the driveway of a unit complex on Thynne Street.
A short time later, police said he allegedly accessed an unlocked vehicle before being confronted by the vehicle's owner.
The man then allegedly flashed a weapon during the confrontation before fleeing the scene on a black mountain bicycle.
The alleged robber is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a thin build and brown, collar-length hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue jacket, dark pants and a camouflage cap, police said.
ACT Policing have released CCTV footage of the man.
Anyone who can identify the man from the CCTV footage, or who may have any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference 7479523. Information can be provided anonymously.
