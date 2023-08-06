The release of Barbie and Oppenheimer has taken Australia - and the halls of Parliament - by storm.
Naturally, we at Public Eye took it upon ourselves to ask your federal politicians the hard hitting questions: are they going to see Barbie or Oppenheimer? Will they undertake the Barbenheimer marathon? Who is rejecting them altogether?
So without further ado, we present to you the Barbie-Oppenheimer-Auspol-Matrix™.
Ah yes, the most political response: seeing both films.
Labor senator Katy Gallagher was one of the few who said she might brave the Barbenheimer marathon, though not by her own choice.
"Two of my kids are very keen to go, but each of them wants to see a different movie," the Minister for Finance explained.
Even the Greens wanted to go to what is essentially a two hour-long commercial for Mattel. Senators David Shoebridge and Jordon Steele-John said they were planning on seeing both films, though Mr Steele-John had strong opinions on the order.
"I want to vibe the pink-soaked joy of Barbie first, and then take the reflections on the patriarchy into the heaviness of Oppenheimer," he said.
Liberal senator Jane Hume had originally planned on doing a Barbenheimer, until she realised how long it would take. She has already gone to Barbie with her daughter, but "erroneously didn't wear pink" (rookie mistake).
Federal member for Moncrieff, Angie Bell, said that she was planning on watching Oppenheimer and supporting fellow Gold Coast-er Margot Robbie in Barbie (casually dropping in the fact that the Oscar-nominated star was "well-known to family members").
Labor Assistant Minister Justine Elliot said she will see Oppenheimer, but had already gone to Barbie for her birthday, and was among a number of the politicians we spoke to who seemed genuinely moved by the film.
"Barbie allows us to see the world through the eyes of women and girls, in both its beauty and complexity," she said.
Independent MP Kylea Tink, Greens youth spokesperson Stephen Bates, and Liberal MP Luke Howarth also intend to see both films.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hasn't been to the movies since taking on the top job, but recently told reporters he would like to see Barbie. Labor's member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi, also said he found it hard to get to the cinema but, in true girl-dad fashion, was going to try and take his daughters.
Greens leader in the Senate, Mehreen Faruqi, has seen Barbie and said what was "even more entertaining than the movie ... is the the pathetic rage from right-wing culture warriors, who find even the mildest feminist commentary offensive".
David Littleproud, Nationals Party leader, wants to support Margot Robbie who he said "spent a lot of time at her grandparents' farm in Dalby" in his electorate, adding the actress had proven that "just like Barbie herself, you can be anything".
Nationals senator Michael McCormack hadn't seen either film, but had heard from his daughter that Barbie had a lot of "meaningful messages for all, such as, 'You are enough as you are'".
Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie was definitely Barbie-sympathetic, saying "what Margot Robbie has done with Barbie is bloody awesome". But the outspoken senator added she was more excited for the next Stephen King film, adding: "I'm a bit more of a Carrie girl than a Barbie girl."
A sole trip to Oppenheimer proved the least popular option by far. Among the outliers was Liberal leader in the Senate, Simon Birmingham (though, he added he would be dropping his girls off to see Barbie).
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie was "definitely an O". It turns out the senator grew up wanting to be a spy when she was in primary school, but had to pursue other career options when the "careers teacher couldn't find work experience options".
"Barbie always seemed plastic and fake and even as a young girl did not seem to have a purpose," she said.
Of course, Nationals senator Matt Canavan - known for his contrarian views - wasn't hopping aboard the Barbie or Oppenheimer trains.
But the senator did add he wants to watch Sound of Freedom - a child-smuggling film the Guardian has described as "QAnon-adjacent". Each to their own.
There is still no sign of a new Freedom of Information Commissioner, after the last one quit in May, citing a lack of power to fix the broken system.
Leo Hardiman announced he was leaving in a LinkedIn post in April, issuing a frank and fearless assessment of the roadblocks he faced.
In the APS equivalent of a searing roast of the system, Mr Hardiman wrote changes beyond his powers were necessary to resolve the backlogged system.
"I have come to the view that I will not be able, in the absence of those changes, to increase timeliness of Information Commissioner reviews and access in a way which best promotes the objects of the FOI Act," he wrote.
"I have accordingly decided the most appropriate course is to resign my appointment."
Toni Pirani was appointed as an interim FOI Comissioner on May 20, and a merit-based process to find the next commissioner, as well as Privacy Commissioner, is under way.
In a submission to a parliamentary committee scrutinising FOI laws, the Attorney-General's Department said it was still looking for its FOI boss.
"It is anticipated that filling the FOI Commissioner role on an ongoing basis will support the OAIC and government maintain a strategic focus on the effective management of FOI functions and improvements to the system," the submission stated.
"That merit selection process is currently under way."
Retiring Agriculture secretary Andrew Metcalfe reflected on his near 40-year career in the public service last Wednesday, and didn't gloss over the mistake he made along the way.
Giving his valedictory at an Institute of Public Administration Australia event, Mr Metcalfe shared how he made a "classic rookie's error" in his first parliamentary committee hearing, answering a "particularly technical question".
"Not only did I answer the question but I added additional information not otherwise in the public domain," he said.
"Dennis (Richardson's) reaction was swift and very direct. A note was passed from him to me."
Mr Richardson, a former Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary, was able to share the content of the note in person, standing up on stage holding a sign that read: "Shut the f--- up."
Assistant Minister for the Public Service Patrick Gorman will pay a visit to Services Australia in Tuggeranong on Monday, as staff enter their second week of industrial action.
Community and Public Sector Union members in the agency (there are 9000) are boycotting entering auxiliary codes, which are used by management to track their tasks.
They're pushing for a more "ambitious" service-wide pay rise than 10.5 per cent over three years.
The union won't get the 20 per cent it asked for, but the government could revise its offer when it returns to the issue on August 24.
It pushes negotiations out well past the initial deadline of July 31. There is still a whole round of single-agency level bargaining to go, and the number of items to discuss just keeps blowing out.
The Australian Public Service Commission's schedule on July 26 listed nine items for discussion at the August 15 meeting with unions, agencies and employees. That list has now grown to 24 items in full.
We hope parties are bringing good snacks to these mega-meetings.
Previously the APS secretary for reform, Gordon de Brouwer's rise to the top job made sense. Now a question on notice from Senate estimates has confirmed Dr de Brouwer was tapped on the shoulder and asked to apply for the role early on.
Former commissioner Peter Woolcott let him know of his plans to retire early, in January 2023, and Dr de Brouwer was asked to apply for the position on March 20.
This was all before Mr Woolcott publicly announced his plans to retire on April 6. And Dr de Brouwer was told of the plan to make him Public Service Commission boss on April 17, giving him some time to prepare for the public announcement on May 5.
But of course, we can't forget the holy APS sign-off: This was all after a "merit-based selection process".
Everybody do the [re]shuffle
The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on Friday afternoon announced a switch-up of functions between the Attorney-General's Department and the Department of Home Affairs.
In a statement, DPMC shared that Governor-General, on government advice, had agreed to move protective security policy, and government and major event security from the AG to Home Affairs.
The Department wrote this would help "support the critical infrastructure, cyber security and resilience priorities of the Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security".
Meanwhile, identity and bio-metrics policy, strategy and delivery and identity matching services will be added to AG to "better align with the Attorney-General's privacy and cybercrime priorities".
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.