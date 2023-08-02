The ACT government will crack down on same-day delivery of alcohol and is considering introducing laws to limit the amount of alcohol that can be delivered in a 24-hour period.
Laws to limit the delivery hours of alcohol are also being considered by the territory government.
Providers would also be barred from delivering to alcohol-free places including schools and skate parks.
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has released a discussion paper on proposed laws to regulate the delivery of alcohol.
Mr Rattenbury said any amendments would focus on a harm minimisation approach and would form laws based on reducing the risk of consuming alcohol at an early age.
"While these services are convenient for consumers are create retail and employment opportunities, the same-day delivery of alcohol presents some risks for the community," he said.
"In particular these include risks for those under the age of 18 and those who are intoxicated when they place an online order."
The government's discussion paper has also said laws are being considered around age identification, including that customers would be required to provide this information to the provider.
The person whose identification details were provided would be required to collect the delivery from the driver.
The government's discussion paper cited research which found same-day alcohol delivery services were associated with higher odds of harmful drinking.
The research, from the University of NSW, found one in five people have used an alcohol delivery service when they had run out of alcohol during a home drinking session.
It found that one-third of these people would have stopped drinking if the service was not available.
The research also found that using a rapid alcohol delivery service in this way was associated with six times higher odds of drinking at hazardous or harmful levels.
Mr Rattenbury said the government would be able to base its laws on those in NSW. The state introduced tighter regulation for alcohol delivery in 2021.
"Given our proximity to NSW, the ACT can draw on the experiences from just over the border," he said.
The government's consultation on the proposed laws will run until September.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
