Unapologetically acapella - aside from the "occasional triangle" - the Spooky Men's Chorale will stroll onto the stage in Canberra and Goulburn for their final gigs this weekend before a core group head to Europe later this month and link up with the spin-off "Fistful of Spooks" members, based overseas, for a 15-gig tour across the UK, Germany, and Denmark.