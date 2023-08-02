A group of indigenous artists whose works were set to feature in a major national exhibition "exercised effective creative control" over the works, an independent review has found.
The National Gallery of Australia released the findings of the review into the provenance of the 28 paintings that formed the Ngura Pulka - Epic Country exhibition that had been due to open in June.
The exhibition had been officially postponed after questions arose as to whether non-Indigenous artists played a role in painting parts of the works.
The gallery announced in June it would postpone the exhibition indefinitely as the review panel required more time to complete the work, while a separate South Australian-led review was also in train.
The gallery announced on Wednesday the review had found the works in question "comply with the National Gallery's provenance policy".
It said it would "work closely with the artists and make programming decisions in due course", and would continue to monitor the South Australian government's review into the APY Art Centre Collective.
