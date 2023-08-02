The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Gallery of Australia relieved after review finds Indigenous artists had creative control' over works slated for exhibition

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied

A group of indigenous artists whose works were set to feature in a major national exhibition "exercised effective creative control" over the works, an independent review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.