ACT Integrity Commission to hold public hearings into Campbell Primary School expansion

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:31pm
ACT integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT's integrity commissioner has said serious allegations raised in an investigation relate to concerns that systems dealing with procurement have been "undermined by inappropriate conduct at senior levels".

