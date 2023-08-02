The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Uniting Mirinjani Weston development application to provide ensuites and smoother care transitions

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
August 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ensuites and smoother care transitions are part of the proposed extension. Picture by Sara Garrity
Ensuites and smoother care transitions are part of the proposed extension. Picture by Sara Garrity

The Uniting Mirinjani Weston residential aged care has lodged a development application as part of a "bigger facility-wide improvement project" to ensure all residential rooms have ensuites, and care transitions are smooth when they are necessary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.