The Uniting Mirinjani Weston residential aged care has lodged a development application as part of a "bigger facility-wide improvement project" to ensure all residential rooms have ensuites, and care transitions are smooth when they are necessary.
The development application includes a northern extension of two pods at the site along Conder Street in Weston.
"Modifications have needed to be made to existing internal layouts [for the inclusion of ensuites]. We also need to extend some parts of the service to accommodate this new built environment," the director of property and housing at Uniting Simon Furness said.
The application itself states the extension will require a northern expansion of the perimeter and a new retaining wall.
Mr Furness said the project and extensions will improve the quality of practice.
"Uniting is constantly working to ensure its residential aged care homes remain current and align with industry best practice," he said.
"The provision of individual ensuites to all resident rooms became a major driving factor for the project during the pandemic, to ensure residents have quality amenities and assist with any possible infection control."
The development application also seeks to "simplify and modernise the crown lease purpose clause by rewording", it said.
This was because of a need to modernise, and make necessary care for residents flow much more smoothly, Mr Furness said.
Uniting Mirinjani Weston provides a range of aged care services from permanent care, dementia care and respite care, and Mr Furness said the current wording of the crown lease purpose clause limits the number of beds allocated to each.
"The provision of aged care services in the ACT has long been at levels that are not commensurate with the demand of a city growing at Canberra's rate," he said.
"Uniting Mirinjani provides ongoing care for residents who require residential care and may need to relocate into the dementia household as their needs change.
"By modernising the purpose clause, the development application seeks to make the transition between the different levels of care as seamless as possible."
Uniting Mirinjani Weston also extends along Namatjira Drive, across the road from Uniting Eabrai Weston which is specifically for residents with dementia.
Consultation for the Uniting Mirinjani Weston, Conder Street, development application closes on August 4.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
