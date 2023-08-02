The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Hundreds line up for ACT City Renewal Authority flower giveaway

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a true lunchtime phenomenon - hundreds queuing round the blocks to get pots of flowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.