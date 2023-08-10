August 12: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 4pm will be a free lecture from visiting University of Oxford academic Professor Emma Smith on Shakespeare's First Folio as part of its 400-year anniversary. See: nla.gov.au.
August 13: At The Book Cow at 2pm, crime writer Gabriel Bergmoser (The Hunted, The Caretaker) will be in conversation with author Mercedes Mercier. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Albanian-born LSE professor Lea Ypi will be in conversation with Allan Behm on her book, Free. Coming of Age at the End of History. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 16: The Canberra Writers Festival has its opening night gala at the National Museum of Australia (see: nma.gov.au) and continues with a wide range of author talks and other activities until August 20. See: canberrawritersfestival.com.au.
August 17: At The Book Cow at 4.30pm will be a Book Chat with author Kathy Weeden for educators and speech pathologists to show educators how to use Phonobet in their own practice. Free, bookings essential. See: eventbrite.com.au.
August 19: At The Book Cow at 2pm, children's author Aleesah Darlison (Super Sloth) will talk about and sign her books. Drawing activities and goody bags included. See: bookcow.com.
August 20: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be an afternoon tea book party at which author Samera Kamaleddine will discuss her new book, The Sideways Orbit of Evie Hart. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 24: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the the launch of Survival Mode by Anastasia Tyler, who will be in conversation with Nick Byrne. RSVP: 02 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au.
August 25: At noon at the National Library of Australia Theatre, Brenda Matthews will talk about her story and the process of turning it into a documentary and a published book, both titled The Last Daughter. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 26: At The Book Cow at 10.30am, Sami Bayly, who is trained in scientific illustration, will talk about the subject of illustration and run some art activities. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, Fiona Crawford will discuss her book The Matilda Effect with former Matildas soccer star Grace Gill. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 30: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Monash University professors Melissa Castan and Lynette Russell will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on their new book, Time to Listen. An Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 30: At Muse at 6.30pm Ozlit Book Club will discuss Andre Dao's Anam. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Sam Roggeveen will be in conversation with Rory Medcalf on his new book The Echidna Strategy: Australia's Search for Power and Peace, which overturns the conventional wisdom about Australia's security. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 7: From 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host author Zoya Patel at Ginsights for a discussion of her 2023 novel Once a Stranger, which dives deep into family, tradition, loss and the challenge of feeling at home. Full range of Big River cocktails and no-alcohol beverages for sale alongside a signature cocktail in Zoya's honour. All welcome, bookings essential. Tickets $5 available here: bigriverdistilling.com.au/products/ginsights-author-event.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
