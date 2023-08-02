Namadgi access problems must be fixed before the fire season

With a hot, dry summer forecast, the comments about the condition of access roads in some Canberra parks and reserves, and about vehicle access during bushfires ("The coming bushfire season", July 29, p14) are of deep concern to the National Parks Association of the ACT.
It is alarming that bushfire vehicles have little prospect of accessing areas of Namadgi National Park and other reserves as they did during the calamitous 1983, 2003 and 2020 bushfires.
Road conditions in some areas are so bad as to be impassable by four-wheel-drive vehicles. Apart from the bushfire danger, this inaccessibility is also hampering important ecological field work such as the NPA ACT-backed Rosenberg's goanna project in the Naas Valley.
This internationally recognised and volunteer-run project has been under way for the past six years with ACT government support and is contributing new knowledge of the ecology of this endangered species.
However, the project has been virtually on hold for more than a year because the Naas Valley fire trail is impassable to four-wheel-drive vehicles. NPA volunteers have resorted to mountain bikes and bushwalking to access sites to maintain the project at a basic level.
Essential weed control and pest management programs have also been on hold.
The immediate repair of these vital access roads must be a priority for the ACT government and Parks and Conservation.
So the government has managed to convince UNESCO that there is no need to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" on the bizarre basis that Australia is aiming to get to net zero by 2050.
I'm sorry Ms Plibersek and Mr Albanese, but the reef will be largely gone long before 2050. A few more summers of the kind being experienced in the northern hemisphere this year, and which we have experienced in recent years, will surely lead to the death of most of the reef in coming years.
If we want to preserve the Queensland tourism industry, it surely makes more sense to stop approving new coal mines and gas fracking, than just fiddling with the words on the UNESCO website.
Apologies for not joining the "pile on", but none of the letters published on August 2 refute Scott Morrison's recent defence to Parliament.
His department apparently advised him that they could save millions of dollars by cracking down on widespread welfare fraud - confirming Morrison's (unfounded) suspicions - without the need for any new measures that would require legislation.
What they were really up to only became apparent over a year after he had ceased to be the responsible minister. The finding that he should have second-guessed that advice sounds to me like armchair hindsight of the worst kind. How often would that duty apply?
At some point down the track - eg, when I read in The Canberra Times about the absurd use of income averaging, the retrospective imposition of record-keeping requirements exceeding those for taxation, and the near impossibility of engaging with the system to discuss your predicament - the relevant ministers should have started asking questions.
It is then that the government itself became culpable.
As a minister and prime minister, Scott Morrison was fond of telling the electorate and media to "move on", and swiftly too, right past serious or tricky subjects and questions he wished to avoid addressing.
He now ploughs on in the same way, having whipped up a personal crusade that seems oblivious to the net impacts of a 14-month trail of damning revelations about the former government's major deficits in policy making and program delivery.
Such a legacy only engenders suspicions about the credibility of the latest "move on" directive. It's just another attempt to avoid responsibility.
Further to the excellent The Canberra Times editorial ("Canberra e-scooter injury statistics expose risk", July 30), we should note that Canberra's hire e-scooters are under-insured.
A single e-scooter crash can result in costs similar to those of a bicycle crash ("Canberra bike rider awarded $9 million in damages after crash with car left him quadriplegic," July 11, 2016).
Yet one of Canberra's e-scooter hire companies insures its riders for a maximum of only $5 million, and insures third parties for a maximum of only $1 million.
That's not good enough.
Vince Patulny (Letters, August 2) is on the right track. He refers to "the many carboniferous layers" being compacted over millions of years into oil, coal, and gas. Coal seams form when decayed plant matter is compacted under the weight of many layers of sediment, which becomes sedimentary rock with increasing pressure and heat. Some coal seams contain methane (natural gas).
Oil is formed from the remains of lifeforms when buried under sediment and subjected to high pressure and temperature. Oil reservoirs commonly contain petroleum gas (propane and butane). These two processes are natural carbon sequestration, or carbon capture.
However, it has taken humans about 260 - not 150 - years to release a large proportion of that captured carbon into the atmosphere. The increasingly ferocious consequences of that reckless action are now being felt in the northern hemisphere.
Next southern summer it will be our turn to feel the heat. Our politicians must act accordingly.
I refer to Sally Pryor's book review in Panorama (July 26) of Anna Funder's book Wifedom: Mrs Orwell's invisible life. I take issue with the general theme that Orwell, in Homage to Catalonia, and his biographers ignore his wife, Eileen O'Shaughnessy, deliberately.
In Homage to Catalonia Orwell mentions "my wife" (without mentioning her name) on 41 occasions.
Pryor says that Funder realised that Orwell's biographers, of which she says there are seven in total, "colluded quite willingly" in leaving her out of the story.
I found at least 15 authors of what I considered to be biographies of Orwell. Having read Bernard Crick's biography George Orwell: A Life, I knew that Eileen wasn't ignored by at least one of those authors. I found 56-page references to her alone. That's hardly ignoring her.
Shoji Morimoto's memoir, Rental person who does nothing (Panorama, July 29), describes his business as merely being present with someone, and doing absolutely nothing more. It's not as improbable as you think.
Years ago four female officers of the old ACT Hospice Palliative Care Society were to meet some, invariably male, senior executives of Calvary Health Care to seek further support for the volunteer program the ACTHPCS ran in the Canberra hospice.
At a prior meeting of the mostly female palliative care volunteers, the redoubtable women reluctantly called for a male-in-a-suit to silently accompany them to offset any impression they were merely four meddlesome women.
As a male with a pinstripe suit, a confident mien and a dignified bearing, this role was made for me. I led the women in, sat mute and attentive, radiating maleness, as they made their unanswerable case, and then led them out again.
It was my finest hour. But for them, just another day in the trenches. Times have changed, thank goodness.
It is good that the Australian War Memorial has identified an additional 60 Indigenous people who served in the Korean War.
But it continues to wrongly maintain that Reg Saunders (once a member of its council) was Australia's first Indigenous officer, a fact celebrated at the time.
Actually, the first Indigenous officer was Tasmanian Lieutenant Alfred Hearps who was killed on the Somme in August 1916.
It's commendable that the memorial identifies and commemorates Indigenous service but why can it not recognise the real pioneer, a man whose name is on the Roll of Honour but whose identity it continues to deny?
In 2019, PM Scott Morrison said in a speech to the Institute of Public Affairs that "ultimately it is the Minister who must decide, whether approve or not approve, to provide comment, etc because ultimately it is the Minister who will be held accountable by the public. And that's how it should be".
Perhaps, this speech was written for Mr Morrison and he shouldn't be held accountable for it.
The score of 11 out 20 given by Amy Martin to Okami Japanese restaurant (Food and Wine, August 2) seems very much out of whack with the generally favourable and upbeat tone of the review. A mistake? A 13 or 14 would seem to have been a more appropriate score.
Your reviewer should apologise to Okami for what must be a typo in the 11 out of 20 rating of the restaurant. That number doesn't match her description of the meal.
Silly me. All this time I've been sympathising with the social security recipients bullied under the previous government's "robodebt" scheme. Turns out that, in the end, the big victim is Scott Morrison.
The headline: "Scott Morrison accuses Albanese government of 'political lynching' and attacks on his character over robodebt" confirms my view he is the Australian Trump.
Indigenous Australians have no other home. Those of Anglo-Celtic extraction can think of Britain or Ireland as "home" or "the old country". Most other immigrants can do the same. But Indigenous Australians have no other mental or physical refuge. Australia is even more important to them than the rest of us.
As a white, cisgender male, I'm looking forward to seeing the Barbie movie. My friends tell me that it reverses gender roles, giving us males a perspective on what women have been experiencing. Bring it on.
To disagree with recent letters of Ian Jannaway and Matt Gately, in the right environment pink is very good camouflage. The UK SAS used pink painted Land Rovers from 1968 to 1984, having determined pink was a very effective desert camouflage scheme. The vehicles were nicknamed pink panthers.
As Vince Patulny (Letters, July 29) stated, if there was a publicly owned lender, the banks' behaviour might be tamed. We have a Labor treasurer, Paul Keating, to thank for privatising the Commonweath Bank in 1991 and setting in train the banks' obscene profits at the expense of customers.
I hope that, after the referendum, Australians will be able to say that we have done Australia and the world proud, having passed what our Indigenous brethren have asked for as part of the journey to reconciliation. A generous invitation deserves a generous response.
If the Greens are seriously concerned about the availability of affordable housing, surely their first course of action should be to seek a sharp cut in Australia's immigrant intake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.