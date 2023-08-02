The Canberra Times
Namadgi access problems must be fixed before the fire season

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:02am, first published 5:30am
Fire trail access into the Namadgi National Park is looming as a major issue this fire season. Picture by Karleen Minney
With a hot, dry summer forecast, the comments about the condition of access roads in some Canberra parks and reserves, and about vehicle access during bushfires ("The coming bushfire season", July 29, p14) are of deep concern to the National Parks Association of the ACT.

