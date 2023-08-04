While it is common to bait pest animals in Australia, companion animals can become unintended targets of lethal control methods.
One example is compound 1080, or sodium fluoroacetate, an extremely toxic pesticide used to eradicate animals considered to be pests - including wild rabbits, cats, dogs and foxes.
The compound is synthetically manufactured, but fluoroacetate occurs naturally in some Australian native plants.
As a result, many native Australian animals, including some birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, have evolved to tolerate naturally occurring fluoroacetate.
The rationale for using baits like 1080 is that it targets pest species while minimising risks to native species. Unfortunately, domestic animals are susceptible to 1080.
Every year, a number of companion dogs die following ingestion of 1080 baits.
They can also become poisoned indirectly through eating dead or dying animals that have been poisoned, or by eating the vomit of poisoned animals.
Local governments and rural property owners may run baiting campaigns to protect livestock, produce and native flora and fauna.
For this reason working dogs on properties, and dogs visiting those properties, are at increased risk of exposure.
After placement baits may be moved and relocated by wildlife. For example, birds may collect baits from one property and drop them onto another.
Clinical signs of 1080 toxicity in dogs include fearful or anxious behaviour; running; vocalising; hiding from, or ignoring their owner; increased sensitivity to sound and light; vomiting; uncontrollable urination or defecation.
Without treatment, clinical signs can progress to convulsions, difficulty breathing, unconsciousness and death.
The ingestion of 1080 is a true emergency. You should contact the nearest veterinarian immediately.
You should avoid handling baits, affected carcases, or the vomit of affected animals directly. Use gloves, place any items in sealed, sturdy plastic bags and properly dispose of these to eliminate the risk of further accidental poisonings.
If your dog is seen before developing clinical signs, your veterinarian may induce vomiting or commence decontamination treatment, and admit the dog for close observation.
Dogs that have developed clinical signs require intensive care treatment for several days. Some may require general anaesthetic to control signs.
While there is no specific antidote for 1080, treatment can be successful if implemented early.
The trouble with 1080 toxicity is that often owners aren't aware that their dog has ingested the toxin until signs develop, which can occur within 30 minutes to hours after ingestion.
It is imperative that, where baits must be placed, anyone who may enter the property or area (including neighbours) should be notified.
People walking dogs on properties where baiting has occurred should ensure that the dog only walked on lead and is fitted with a wire or basket muzzle to prevent ingestion of baits.
Baiting products provide detailed instructions on the label. This includes information about signage required to alert visitors and the public to the baiting program, and information about clearly marking the placement of baits.
Regardless of whether an animal is considered a pest or a pet, 1080 causes a distressing death.
As a result, 1080 is being replaced with the use of new generations of lethal animal control, such as para-amino propiophenone (PAPP), for which an antidote exists.
Nonetheless, precautions apply to its use and should be strictly followed to minimise harm.
