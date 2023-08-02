The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 3, 1929

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 3 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 3, 1929.
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 3, 1929.

The equestrian game of polo dates back to the 6th century where it evolved over time to be considered the sport of the elite, including royalty.

