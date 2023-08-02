Times Past: August 3, 1929

The equestrian game of polo dates back to the 6th century where it evolved over time to be considered the sport of the elite, including royalty.
In the founding era of Canberra, the game of polo was as popular as horse racing, cricket, tennis and football.
On this day in 1929, The Canberra Times reported on the hopes from the Canberra Polo Club that a dedicated playing field would be funded and created that would ensure all of the best horses and riders in the Southern Hemisphere would flock to Canberra.
In presenting the Gidleigh and Canberra Cups to the winning teams at the polo carnival, Mr JB Osborne, president of the Canberra Polo Club, foreshadowed the day when Canberra would be the centre of polo in the Southern Hemisphere.
When the new ground, which had been granted by the Commission, was completed there would be a movement to inaugurate a Southern Polo Association, and carnivals extending over a week were to be held.
The Canberra Polo Club's Annual Carnival closed when there was an exceptionally large attendance. It was something of an undertaking to hold a carnival, in view of the unfavourable season, which affected polo clubs throughout the state and it was a tribute to the energy with which the members and officials carried out the task.
The president of the club was a conspicuous figure on the ground during the carnival and his voice was freely heard encouraging the players. The vice-presidents were also active in keeping things moving along with the treasurer. The secretary had to juggle his duties as well as being a player for the Canberra team during the carnival.
