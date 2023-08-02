The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese unveils record $362.5k charity haul at 2023 Midwinter Ball

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Native wildlife in the ACT, grief stricken children, and people struggling with eating disorders and body image issues will be among the beneficiaries of a record charity haul raised from the 2023 federal parliamentary press gallery's Midwinter Ball.

