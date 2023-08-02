Native wildlife in the ACT, grief stricken children, and people struggling with eating disorders and body image issues will be among the beneficiaries of a record charity haul raised from the 2023 federal parliamentary press gallery's Midwinter Ball.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday presented charities such as the Bill Crews Foundation, Bosom Buddies, and the Arthritis Foundation with cheques totalling $362,500.
It means the chilly Canberra social dress-up for politicians, staffers, media types and corporate sponsors has, over the years, raised a total of $5,165,498 for charity.
Mr Albanese said the money will make a practical difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable Australians.
"Without these organisations in civil society, we would be less civil as a society. It's as simple as that. And so congratulations to all involved," he said.
"To raise in excess of $350,000 on one night is very significant."
$75,000 will go to the Butterfly Foundation, a charity for people impacted by eating disorders.
$75,000 will also go to Dolly's Dream, which is committed to changing the culture and addressing the impact of bullying and subsequent anxiety or depression, and youth suicide.
And another $75,000 will go to Feel the Magic, a group that helps children aged 7 to 18 who are dealing with the death of a parent, guardian, or sibling.
The money will be spent on a special children's camp.
"It will make a huge impact. We're incredibly grateful. It is really inspiring for us. We're a really small team at Feel the Magic and to be able to reach so many children. It's just incredible," Lucy Hudson, the clinical director of Feel the Magic told The Canberra Times.
There is $6,000 for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation for child safety education, $26,500 for the Bill Crews Foundation, $35,000 for Project Independence, a social housing organisation, $15,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, $20,000 for Bosom Buddies which supports breast cancer patients, and $35,000 for ACT Wildlife.
The wildlife group is the only group in the ACT that supports injured wildlife.
Each year the ball raises hundreds of thousands of dollars through auction items including playing pool with Mr Albanese and watching cricket with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
The event at the Great Hall in Parliament House returned last year after a three-year, COVID-enforced break.
Mr Albanese said the event is also an opportunity to put aside partisan politics for an evening.
"To recognise that what unites us as Australians is much more than the differences that we have from time to time, over the political direction of this nation," he said.
"And so this is an opportunity as well for the press gallery to show the human side for politicians to have a bit of fun as well with each other, and for us to have an enjoyable evening but one that actually has a really positive practical outcome."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
