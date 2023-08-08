The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jessie Inchauspe's Glucose Goddess offers up recipes to help with blood sugar regulation

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 9 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chicken, lemon and olive traybake. Picture supplied
Chicken, lemon and olive traybake. Picture supplied

Do you suffer from cravings, chronic fatigue or sugar addiction? Do you sometimes wake up in the morning feeling less than 100 per cent? The majority of the population is stuck on a glucose rollercoaster, and most of us don't know it. The Glucose Goddess will help you break free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.