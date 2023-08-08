Do you suffer from cravings, chronic fatigue or sugar addiction? Do you sometimes wake up in the morning feeling less than 100 per cent? The majority of the population is stuck on a glucose rollercoaster, and most of us don't know it. The Glucose Goddess will help you break free.
Jessie Inchauspe is a biochemist, author and founder of the Glucose Goddess movement (with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram). Her first book Glucose Revolution was an international bestseller and in this new book, The Glucose Goddess Method, she offers a four-week, step-by-step plan to integrate simple, science-proven strategies for steadying your blood sugar. It comes complete with 100-plus delicious, easy recipes, an interactive workbook and lots of tips and advice from the Glucose Goddess community on how to stay on track.
There are some meals that are so simple, classic and tasty, they deserve a spot on every weekly glucose-steady menu.
Ingredients
2 skin-on, bone-in, chicken thighs
1 lemon, cut into wedges and pips removed
100g pitted mixed olives
1 red chilli, roughly chopped (optional)
100g broccolini, tough ends trimmed
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Place the chicken thighs, lemon wedges, olives and chopped red chilli (if using) in a roasting tin. Sprinkle the olive oil and some salt and pepper over the top, then roast in the oven for 30 minutes, until the chicken thighs are cooked through.
2. Remove the roasting tin from the oven and add the broccolini, then return it to the oven for a further five minutes, by which time the broccolini should have softened and charred a little. Divide the chicken and broccolini between two serving plates and serve.
Serves 2.
Stop right there! This recipe is a winner. While most stews are time-consuming to cook, this community favourite can be whipped up in about 10 minutes with very little prep. You could add a handful of spinach just before the end of cooking time, or serve it with a fried or poached egg on top and a slice of sourdough. You can keep it in the fridge for up to four days.
Ingredients
1/2 onion, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
3 tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained
1/2 tsp hot sweet paprika (or any kind)
a dollop of full-fat Greek yoghurt, to serve, optional
olive oil
Method
1. Heat a splash of olive oil in a medium saucepan on a medium heat and add the chopped onion. Fry for 1.5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, then add the chopped garlic and fry for 30 seconds more.
2. Add the chopped tomatoes, and the chickpeas, paprika and 150ml of water to the pan. Increase the heat to high, cover the pan with a lid and simmer the mixture for seven minutes, until the tomatoes are beginning to break down.
3. Season generously with salt and pepper, then transfer half of the stew to a bowl. Serve it just as it is or with a dollop of Greek yoghurt on top.
4. Leave the remaining stew to cool, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to four days - this is your second portion for another time.
Serves 2.
Juicy berries with a nutty topping - a match made in heaven. Any frozen berries will work, and you can swap the pistachios for hazelnuts or almonds.
Ingredients
50g plain flour
150g caster sugar
50g unsalted butter
100g shelled pistachio
350g frozen mixed berries
creme fraiche, full-fat Greek yoghurt or ice cream to serve, optional
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Place the plain flour, 100g of the caster sugar and all the unsalted butter in a food processor and blitz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
2. Add the shelled pistachios and blitz again until the nuts are roughly chopped and the crumble has a light green hue.
3. Tip the frozen mixed berries into a medium-sized round or square baking dish (you want a snug fit) and toss them with the remaining 50g of caster sugar.
4. Scatter the crumble mixture on top and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the berries are bubbling and the crumble is golden and crispy. Serve with creme fraiche, Greek yoghurt or ice cream, if you wish.
Serves 4.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.