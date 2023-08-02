The Canberra Raiders let down their fans with a fourth heavy home defeat and are now looking for home-town redemption.
Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana said they'd taken their big loss to Newcastle personally and wanted to make Green Machine fans proud again at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
That doesn't bode well for the Wests Tigers, who have a woeful recent record against the Raiders - losing their past six and 10 of their past 11.
The Raiders were completely overrun by the Knights on Saturday, with their attack struggling to fire a shot in the 28-6 loss - their fourth home loss of the season by 22 points or more.
While Canberra have a winning 5-4 home record this season - 4-4 at Canberra Stadium - those four losses have been by a combined total of 113 points.
Rapana said they were hoping to make their fans proud again after Saturday's loss.
"We've got to bounce back and get a win," he said.
"We let our fans down after last week, but we did a review straight after the game and we dropped that one and did our best to move on.
"It all starts with this week and going out there and showing our fans who we are as Raiders and getting a win for them.
"It's more personal for us players. We want to make our fans proud again."
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead said they'd been poor at home so far this season and they needed to turn it around in the lead-up to the NRL finals.
The Green Machine host the Tigers this weekend, and then have two more home games against Canterbury and Brisbane.
They also face away trips against the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla.
"It does hurt [losing at home]. The fans are that loyal to us, they turn up in numbers week-in, week-out," Whitehead said.
"To be fair we probably haven't put in the performances this year at home so far.
"Hopefully we can turn that around this weekend and get the result they deserve.
"When we've lost we've blown away.
"We know it's something we need to focus on - I think we've still got three games at home - hopefully we can rectify them and get them right and get them going our way."
Rapana has moved from the wing to fullback as the Raiders try to spark their misfiring attack.
The Canberra Times revealed the numbers that highlighted their attacking woes this season.
Rapana was happy with their training session on Wednesday and he was hopeful both his and back-up hooker Adrian Trevilyan's injection into the spine could kick them into gear.
The New Zealand international hasn't played at fullback since the last time the Raiders played Wests - a 20-19 win in round 14 - although he said he has been giving Sebastian Kris a chop out in the custodian role in recent weeks.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
With Jarrod Croker's hamstring injury, Kris has shifted to the centres with Rapana to wear the No.1 jersey.
He wasn't sure what was wrong with their attack, which had scored the sixth fewest points in the NRL and the fourth least number of tries.
"I've been working a lot this week, we had a big session today on our attack," Rapana said.
"Obviously we haven't been able to score as many points as we like this year. We're really working hard just adding that passing game to my game.
"I feel as though the session today, we prepped really well and we had a lot of good fluency there between the spine.
"Also looking forward to Adrian getting a crack there too. You can see the difference with him there at hooker, he looks the goods, so looking forward to that."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.