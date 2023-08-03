The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 4, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 4, 1995.
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 4, 1995.

Most kids in primary school learn how to care for something other than themselves in a variety of ways. It might be looking after an egg for a weekend, or looking after the class communal soft toy and sharing the adventures that are had.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.