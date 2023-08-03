Times Past: August 4, 1995

Most kids in primary school learn how to care for something other than themselves in a variety of ways. It might be looking after an egg for a weekend, or looking after the class communal soft toy and sharing the adventures that are had.
The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 that the students at the Saints Peter and Paul Primary School got the chance to pilot a program with kittens in the classroom.
Andrea Scroope, 9, knew that it was good to have a kitten in the classroom, despite the words of warning in the form of a poem from TS Elliot. So when it came to her Year 3 class enrolling a 12-week-old kitten named Teddy, there was no question of this being a distraction.
"It might help you with your work," she said. "We have to feed it and brush it and change its kitty litter."
Toni Rhule, the co-ordinator of the Cats in Schools program for NSW and the ACT, agreed.
"It will probably be distractive for the first few days, but the kids would get used to that because the kitten would settle in and bond with the kids," Ms Ruhle said.
Andrea was one of about 30 Year 3 pupils at Saints Peter and Paul Primary School in Garran who welcomed a new member of the furry kind to their class.
The 12-week-old Lilac Burmese kitten arrived for its first day of school after little lunch where he had the opportunity to meet his classmates. A teacher-run roster would allow pupils to take it in turns bringing the kitten home. The teachers would look after the kitten during the holidays.
A vet would visit the school every six to eight weeks to explain to the students the importance of vaccination, worming, desexing and overall health.
Run by the Petcare Information and Advisory service, the program aimed to use a cat in the classroom to educate children about the responsibilities of pet ownership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.