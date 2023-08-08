Travel back in time on a delicious decade-by-decade jaunt as B. Dylan Hollis shows you how to bake vintage forgotten greats. With a big pinch of fun and a full cup of humour, you'll be baking everything from chocolate potato cake from the 1910s to avocado pie from the 1960s.
He's baked hundreds of recipes from countless antique cookbooks and selected only the best for this bakebook, sharing the shining stars from each decade. And because some of the recipes he shares on his wildly popular social media channels are spectacular failures, he's thrown in a few of the most disastrously strange recipes for you to try if you dare.
You might think something has gone terribly awry in a society when condensed tomato soup finds its way into a cake. Perhaps you think of it as an indicator of the beginning of the end, and that we should put a stop to things before it all goes to the pits. I shared this sentiment as I recoiled from the sound of soup entering my batter upon making my first tomato soup cake. But the truth is, tomato soup has been the secret ingredient in countless spice cakes even before the 1950s, and the Campbells company jumped on the opportunity and began promoting recipes for soup cakes on their products. The 1950s saw the height of this tomato cake craze, and when paired with a cream cheese frosting, it is unusually and uncomfortably good. Unlike other wild, wacky, and wonderful bakes, I cannot tell you why it works. It is one of the unanswered questions of life. I can only tell you that it does, and you should try it.
Ingredients
Cake:
Frosting:
Cake:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a 23cm x 13cm loaf pan.
2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until crumbly.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
4. In a third bowl, combine the condensed soup and baking soda.
5. Working quickly, alternate adding the flour and soup mixtures to the creamed mixture. Mix until barely combined.
6. Turn into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre can be removed cleanly. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Frosting:
7. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with which an electric hand mixer is to be used, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the milk.
8. Beat in the powdered sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, beating well.
9. Beat in the melted chocolate, vanilla, and salt. Beat until smooth.
10. Frost the completely cooled loaf using a spatula or a piping bag.
Makes 1 x 23x13cm loaf.
When many think of old-timey baking, the pineapple upside down cake invariably comes to mind. So much so that other varieties of upside-down cake are forgotten. This is worth mourning, as this classic Dutch apple cake waits patiently to share its warm, caramelised apples set atop a fluffy spiced crumb with you, and you should feel very bad about denying it the opportunity. Oft-associated with the Pennsylvania Dutch who have long settled on the East Coast of the United States and are well-known for their apple cakes and pies, this recipe harkens to the broader adoration of fruit-topped "breakfast cakes" during the mid-1920s. When care is taken to arrange the apple layer in a delightful pattern, those seated at your table will sing its praises long before it even reaches their mouths.
Ingredients
Bottom layer:
Cake:
Bottom layer:
1. Preheat the oven to 190C.
2. Liberally rub a 23cm cake pan with the softened butter. Combine the brown sugar and nutmeg, and sprinkle into the pan. Decoratively arrange the sliced apples over this sugar mixture.
Cake:
3. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, mace, and cinnamon. Cut the cold butter into small cubes.
4. Using a pastry cutter or a fork, mash the butter into the dry ingredients until a crumbly consistency is achieved.
5. Beat together the buttermilk and egg, then add this mixture to the dry ingredients and mix lightly to form a lumpy batter.
6. Spoon evenly into the cake pan atop the apples, before smoothing the mixture by pressing gently downward while spreading, as to not unseat the bottom layer.
7. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre can be removed cleanly and the top reaches a golden brown.
8. Immediately free the sides of the cake with a sharp knife if needed, and invert onto a serving plate. Serve immediately with Chantilly cream or vanilla ice cream.
Tip from yesteryear: This cake is best when served right out of the oven and eaten warm, as when it cools it will tend to become more moist in the centre.
Makes 1 x 23cm cake.
This unorthodox dessert is sure to raise a few eyebrows and garner questions akin to: "What is it?" To which you might answer: "Very good." Besides being good, classifying Food for the Gods is an unusual task as it bears very little resemblance to any modern dessert with which we are familiar, and the flamboyant name is hardly helpful. The dish supposedly acquired its name due to its use of expensive dried fruits and black walnuts. Many disparate modern desserts use this same name to indicate any and all that is good, and I choose to believe this century-old instance is no different. Notwithstanding, you might imagine this as a marshmallowy, fruited meringue with an amazing graham cracker nuttiness. My favourite way to make this is using dried apricots, though the call for "dried fruit" in early 1900s recipes would have certainly been answered with either dates or raisins. Served with some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, it is a distinctive dessert winner.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 165C.
2. Line the bottom of a 23cm springform pan or pie pan with a circle of parchment paper. Lightly grease both the parchment and sides of the pan.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with which an electric hand mixer is to be used, beat the egg whites and salt to stiff peaks.
4. Gradually beat in the sugar, two tablespoons at a time, until stiff and glossy.
5. Gradually fold in the graham cracker crumbs, then fold in the dried fruit and walnuts.
6. Turn into the pan, smooth the top, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. The top should be a pale gold color when done.
7. With the pan remaining in the oven, turn the oven off and leave the door ajar for 30 minutes to dry the meringue. After which, transfer to a wire rack and cool in the pan for 20 minutes.
8. Free the sides of the pan with a sharp knife and invert onto a serving dish or cutting board. Remove the parchment paper before serving.
Tip from yesteryear: Use a springform pan if you have one, as it will allow the dessert to come out more easily, without breaking.
Makes 1 x 23cm cake.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.