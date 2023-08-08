The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Recipes from Baking Yesteryear: The best recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, by B. Dylan Hollis.

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 9 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tomato soup cake from the 1950s. Picture supplied
A Tomato soup cake from the 1950s. Picture supplied

Travel back in time on a delicious decade-by-decade jaunt as B. Dylan Hollis shows you how to bake vintage forgotten greats. With a big pinch of fun and a full cup of humour, you'll be baking everything from chocolate potato cake from the 1910s to avocado pie from the 1960s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.