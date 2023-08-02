The Canberra Times

Bruce Billson | The Australian government's commitment to help small and family businesses

By Bruce Billson
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
The Australian government has made a welcome commitment to be a bigger customer for small and family businesses and to give them an improved chance of bidding for - and winning - a greater share of the $81 billion it spends every year on goods and services.

