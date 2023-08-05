The Canberra Times
Home/News/Obituaries

Cassandra Bennett obituary | A selfless commitment to helping others

By Alison Verhoeven
August 6 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CASSANDRA BENNETT (June 3, 1980 - May 27, 2023)

Cass Bennett directed her energy and sense of purpose to her cancer treatment. Picture by Agostina Martorana
Cass Bennett directed her energy and sense of purpose to her cancer treatment. Picture by Agostina Martorana

When Cassandra Bennett received a brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, she was a wife and mother of two young children, pursuing a successful corporate career as an accountant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.