"That's the thing I love the most - that you feel connected to community. That it is about Canberra and it is about what's happening in our backyard, whether it's a Raiders' win, whether it's a Raiders' loss, whether it's a new stadium in Civic, whether it's not. Whether it's just a little boy who lost his bike and we helped the community find it. The little stuff is the big stuff to me. And that's what local radio is.