Canberra's MIX 106.3 breakfast host Kristen Davidson helps to mark a century of commercial radio in Australia

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
Cutting the radio cake were Commercial Radio and Audio CEO Ford Ennals, 3AW radio host Russel Howcroft, MIX 106.3 breakfast host Kristen Davidson, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland and Commercial Radio and Audio chair Ciaran Davis. Picture by Gary Ramage
MIX 106.3 breakfast host Kristen Davidson was front and centre of celebrations at Parliament House on Thursday to mark 100 years of commercial radio in Australia.

