ACT Policing is looking for witnesses for a single-vehicle crash along Drakeford Drive in Wanniassa on Tuesday.
Police allege a blue Holden Commodore was travelling north on Drakeford Drive in Wanniassa before crossing the median strip onto southbound lanes.
The car proceeded to allegedly crash into a storm drain south of Athlon Drive.
The 42-year-old male driver, who police reported was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital in an ambulance.
READ MORE:
"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have observed the blue Holden Commodore travelling along Drakeford Drive prior to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage," ACT Policing said in a statement.
"Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7498782."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.