Metcalfe calls for better training

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 2:14pm
Outgoing agriculture and fisheries secretary Andrew Metcalfe. Picture by Gary Ramage
Public servants need better formal training to prepare them for senior leadership, says outgoing agriculture and fisheries secretary Andrew Metcalfe, describing current efforts as often "fragmented" and "heavily dependent" on departmental budgets.

