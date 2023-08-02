Metcalfe calls for better training

Public servants need better formal training to prepare them for senior leadership, says outgoing agriculture and fisheries secretary Andrew Metcalfe, describing current efforts as often "fragmented" and "heavily dependent" on departmental budgets.
Delivering his valedictory at an Institute of Public Administration Australia event on Wednesday, Mr Metcalfe said failures of public administration "sometimes tragically occur" and formal training was essential for those heading for senior executive service.
The former immigration secretary, who has spent more than 40 years in the public service, believes training should focus on "case-study styled methodology" that looks at what has and hasn't worked in the past.
"While well-meaning, and I hold myself accountable here, I believe that the APS's efforts in this regard have often been fragmented, sometimes desultory, and heavily dependent on available departmental budget allocations," he said.
"As part of the APS reform program, I ... believe that we need to invest much more in preparing our future leaders for their many responsibilities, and ensuring that as part of that, they benefit from the accumulated wisdom of those who have gone before, and that they are schooled in the successes and the mistakes of the past."
Mr Metcalfe commenced his career in the federal public service in 1980 as an administrative trainee
Since then, he served as in a number of senior roles, including Immigration and Multicultural Affairs as well as the Agriculture, Water and the Environment department secretary. Mr Metcalfe said the APS has "occasionally failed badly in its standards" but has largely been "a force for good".
Speaking on immigration, he said while the department "almost always" recognised and fixed its mistakes, this wasn't always the case, citing the number of immigration detention cases in the early 2000s among the most tragic.
"Though there were many, many contentious issues, particularly in relation to the laws surrounding asylum seekers and refugee status claimants, there was a strong culture of acting within the law, or seeking to amend it if necessary," he said. He pointed to the unlawful detention of Australian and German citizen Cornelia Rau and wrongful deportation of Vivian Alvarez Solon as the among the "most infamous" cases.
"In the view of many of us, the department's handling of Ms Alvarez was the most egregious," he said.
"Not only was she misidentified and illegally deported, but when that fact separately became known some time later to two mid-ranking officers, they failed to do anything about it ... Indeed they actively sought to cover it up."
Mr Metcalfe said the APS played "a critical role" in society, economy and the protection of the country, but given that failures do occur, he said better training was needed for the public service.
"Public servants administer programs, some of which are small and targeted, and many of which are of wide application, involving many people, millions of people and the expenditure of billions of dollars," he said.
"We regulate major areas of the economy, and many aspects of people's lives and livelihoods.
"We provide advice and support to ministers. We need the best possible leadership. The Australian government and the Australian community expect no less and deserve no less."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
