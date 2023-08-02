The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Greens hit out at Albanese government over $39 billion property tax concessions in another Housing Australia Future Fund blow

Justine Landis-Hanley
Miriam Webber
By Justine Landis-Hanley, and Miriam Webber
August 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government will forgo $38.9 billion in tax revenue in property tax concessions next financial year, costings requested by the Greens show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.