Sam Koslowski and Zara Seidler. Penguin. $35.
Subtitled "The Daily Aus explains how the world works (and why you should care)", this is billed as "the ultimate playbook for how the world works". It answers key questions you might ask, such as: What's a budget deficit? How does voting actually work? And what does net zero mean? There are explainers on everything from emissions trading and crypto to interest rates and human rights, so you can avoid the anxiety of asking the "silly" questions and get on with your day feeling more knowledgeable and assured.
Naomi Klein. Penguin. $36.99.
When Naomi Klein (No Logo) discovered that a woman who shared her first name, but had radically different views, was getting chronically mistaken for her, it seemed ridiculous. Then she started to find herself grappling with a distorted sense of reality, becoming obsessed with reading the online threats and insults. Why had her shadowy other gone down such an extreme path? Why was identity so unstable? Klein enters a mirror world full of conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers, demagogues and hucksters languages, lifting the lid on our culture in a surreal moment of history.
Ed Le Brocq. HarperCollins. $34.99.
The ABC Classic presenter of Weekend Breakfast takes readers on a long and bendy path through the history of Western classical music from Ancient Greece to today, from the Mesopotamians to the medieval age to the most modern works. You'll find out out how notes from the Indus Valley influenced the development of scales by Pythagoras, how the invention of clocks changed rhythm, how pianos changed society, which composer was afraid of the number 13 (and why we should be a little afraid of their music) and which composer had two skulls in their grave. And much more besides.
Kate Fullagar. Simon & Schuster. $55.
This is the first joint biography of Bennelong and governor Arthur Phillip, two pivotal figures in Australian history - the colonised and coloniser. Bennelong and Phillip were leaders of their two sides in the first encounters between Britain and Indigenous Australians, Phillip the colony's first governor, and Bennelong the Yiyura leader. It contains the first full biography of Bennelong and it challenges many misconceptions, among them that he became alienated from his people and that Phillip was a paragon of Enlightenment benevolence.
Erin Riley. Penguin. $24.99.
Social worker and counsellor Riley was a recipient of Penguin Random House Australia's 2021 Write It fellowship program that aspires to find unpublished writers across all genres. Across these 20 stories, Riley writes about the things that matter most: family, heartbreak, humanity, justice, swimming, and the messy, hard graft of becoming one's authentic self. The stories double as a manifesto on how to disrupt and reinvent narrative, identity, love and community.
Nina George. Penguin. $49.99.
From the author of the The Little Paris Bookshop comes a return to Monsieur Perdu's beloved books. In a small town in Provence, orphan Marie-Jeanne realise she can see the marks Love has left on the people around her - tiny glowing lights on their faces and hands that shimmer more brightly when the one meant for them is near. Before long, Marie-Jeanne is playing matchmaker in her village. She helps her foster father, Francis, set up a mobile library and finds herself bringing soulmates together, with books always playing an essential part in her quest. But she doesn't seem to have a glow of her own.
Shida Bazyar (trans. Ruth Martin). Scribe. $32.99.
Kasih, Hani, and Saya have shared a deep friendship since school and the years they lived in the same public housing estate. Kasih and Hani still live in the same city, but now Saya is returning and they have a lot to catch up on. Yet amid the laughter and determination of their sisterhood, it's clear to the three young women that they haven't escaped the racism that has accompanied their daily lives since childhood. This is a story of extraordinary friendship that brings stability to an unstable world - until one dramatic night that will change everything for the three women.
Laura Elizabeth Woollett. Scribe. $32.99.
Luna Lewis is white. But her friends aren't, nor are her brothers, nor her one-time Princess of Indonesia-finalist stepmother. After transforming from pudgy preteen to "exotic" beauty, Luna reinvents herself as "Luna Lu" and becomes a model. But as her international modelling career approaches its expiry date, Luna must grapple with what she's sacrificed - and who she's become - in her mission to conquer the world. The story examines beauty, race, class divisions, and social mobility in Australia as well as the myriad ways in which women love and hurt one another.
Tony Park. Pan Macmillan. $34.95.
In Australian writer Park's novel, Captain Sannie van Rensburg and safari guide Mia Greenaway are caught in the crossfire of a decades-old feud between five veterans of South Africa's apartheid-era Border War. Haunted by the memory of a deadly mission, the ex-paratroopers must finally confront their demons, and each other, at the funeral of a comrade in the red dunes of the Kalahari Desert. But their scars run deep and each man must ask himself: When serving your country, what makes you a hero and what secrets are worth killing for?
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.