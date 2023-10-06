From the author of the The Little Paris Bookshop comes a return to Monsieur Perdu's beloved books. In a small town in Provence, orphan Marie-Jeanne realise she can see the marks Love has left on the people around her - tiny glowing lights on their faces and hands that shimmer more brightly when the one meant for them is near. Before long, Marie-Jeanne is playing matchmaker in her village. She helps her foster father, Francis, set up a mobile library and finds herself bringing soulmates together, with books always playing an essential part in her quest. But she doesn't seem to have a glow of her own.