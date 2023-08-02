While the speed with which the government has responded to a report highlighting serious management and cultural issues within the ACT ESA is welcome, change must occur in a way that does not interfere with the agency's preparations for the 2023-2024 bushfire season.
Although there is absolutely no doubt that the serious management deficiencies identified by a recent "snap review" must be addressed, the agency's primary responsibility is to keep the people of Canberra safe.
The "black summer" of 2019-2020 is seared into this city's collective consciousness and those who experienced the devastation of the 2003 fires will never forget.
Canberrans are fortunate that following the resignation of former ESA Commissioner Georgeina Whelan last month assistant commissioner Jason Jones has been appointed in an acting capacity.
Mr Jones was a frontline firefighter in 2003 and a member of the ESA's incident management team in 2019-2020. He needs to be given the time and space to get local emergency services in tip-top condition ahead of a fire season that could begin as early as next month.
It would be both unwise and inappropriate for him to become bogged down in the cultural reform process that is to be overseen by former AFP deputy commissioner Leanne Close.
Ms Close is to lead the committee which has been tasked with improving the culture and performance of the ACT ESA. That committee is to meet for the first time later this month.
Given the damning findings of the review conducted by Professor Tony Walker, it faces a herculean task.
Professor Walker found that while the ESA's first responders did a good job, their work was made much harder than it had to be by a divided and bickering executive leadership team.
He noted that many stakeholders reported a "culture of blame" and found that many in leadership did not trust each other.
Given acting commissioner Jones, a 21-year ESA veteran, has been a member of the executive for some time, it would be for the best if he, as well as Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman, are kept at arms length from the reform process.
The pressure is now on for the ACT government to appoint a new commissioner as soon as possible. This is the person who will be working closely in conjunction with Ms Close and the committee to address the problems identified by the Walker review.
The worst possible outcome would be for the government to drag its heels for so long that the new commissioner arrives too late to having meaningful input into decisions that will go a long way to defining their role.
That said, the appointment needs to be considered very carefully. The ideal candidate would have strong people management skills, real world experience in emergency services, and not have worked for the ESA - or indeed this jurisdiction - previously.
In the interim Catherine King, executive branch manager of operational support at ACT Corrective services, is to work with ESA executives to implement the recommendations of the Walker review.
It is heartening to note that one of the items on the agenda for the first meeting of the committee to be led by Ms Close include arrangements to provide regular updates to ESA staff and community volunteers.
One of the most significant problems identified by the snap review was management's failure to communicate with its frontline staff on a regular or effective basis.
That has to be the first thing to change.
