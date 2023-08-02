The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A-Leagues call on federal government to leave Women's World Cup legacy

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
August 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The A-Leagues want to ensure the women's professional game in Australia is looked after by the Women's World Cup legacy funding. Picture Getty Images
The A-Leagues want to ensure the women's professional game in Australia is looked after by the Women's World Cup legacy funding. Picture Getty Images

Of the $365 million spent, not a single cent has gone to ensuring the long-term health of A-League Women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.