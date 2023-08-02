Of the $365 million spent, not a single cent has gone to ensuring the long-term health of A-League Women.
That's despite the entire Matildas squad having cut their teeth in the ALW before taking on the world.
A-Leagues big hitters, including boss Danny Townsend, were at Parliament House in Canberra talking to the federal government on Wednesday to try to change that.
Townsend wanted to ensure a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to propel the ALW towards becoming one of the top three leagues in the world - through initiatives like an All Star series and marquee Matildas players - wasn't missed.
The Matildas face Denmark in a do-or-die round-of-16 clash at Homebush on Monday night with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.
Confidence and excitement throughout Australia was running high off the back of their 4-0 demolition of Canada to advance to the knockout stages.
Townsend wanted to ensure that momentum was carried through to when the ALW kicked off on October 13.
Especially if the World Cup was on hand to help launch the 2023-24 season off the back of the Matildas winning the trophy on August 20.
So far there's been $365 million in what's known as legacy funding from the Women's World Cup, which has gone into things like stadiums and community ground upgrades.
But none of that has gone into the ALW, which was a stepping stone for young girls wanting to turn their Matildas dream into a reality.
In the context of all that money, Townsend wasn't asking for much.
He wanted the government to basically match their $10 million contribution across two years.
"This is an important time for women's sport, women's football, in this country," Townsend told The Canberra Times on Wednesday.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we've seen the response from the public.
"To come out and support the games like they have demonstrates the appetite for female football in this country.
"But once this show leaves town there's going to be a lot of focus on the A-League Women and we need to ensure the legacy of the professional pathway for women is looked after.
"At the moment it hasn't been and we want to make sure that we provide the same opportunities for a 12-year-old aspiring professional footballer as a female to their male counterpart, which is in place at the moment with the academy program.
"We want to raise the awareness if you're looking for legacy the professional women's game is an area that needs focus."
Townsend presented a plan to the government called More Possible, More Visible, with the goal of turning the ALW into one of the best professional women's league in the world.
It asked for just $12.25 million across two years to help accomplish that.
The vision looked to set up an ALW All Stars series, fund marquee Matilda players, help boost the broadcast of the ALW and help expand the league.
The A-Leagues would also chip in $10.25 million of their own money to make the vision a reality.
So far, federal and state government funding had looked after the elite and community levels with their legacy programs, but hadn't done anything to ensure a prosperous future for the women's professional game in Australia.
Townsend hoped that would change as excitement levels built.
"The legacy program I don't think is completed at the moment, which is why we're here to talk about and raise awareness of the needs to invest in the professional pathway," he said.
"So we'd hope over the course of the next couple of months as the dust settles on the euphoria of a fantastic Women's World Cup that the professional game gets some focus and gets some funding."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
