Double-pass giveaway to Hayley Jensen's all-ages gig in Queanbeyan on Sunday

Canberra's own Hayley Jensen will be performing in Queanbeyan on Sunday.
Hayley is hitting the road with The Acoustic Experience to showcase new songs ahead of their general release and to perform her hits in a "stripped back, intimate format".
The powerhouse performer will be playing upstairs at the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan for an all-ages matinee show, with doors opening at 2pm Sunday.
Tickets are here.
Contact the venue to book for lunch before or dinner after the show on 6297 1444.
The Canberra Times has a double-pass to give away to the show on Sunday. Be the sixth person to email megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au to win.
