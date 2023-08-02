The Canberra Times
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice: A Dialogue answered Australian students questions

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 9:00pm
Students from all over Australia and members of Canberra's general public watched a panel of Indigenous advocates and senators answer university student-submitted questions on the Voice to Parliament on Wednesday night.

