Canberra is in the middle of an urban transformation, and the government must ensure developers are held to account for the quality of homes they deliver.
We know the community has concerns about the quality of homes in Canberra and accountability for the developers who build them.
The ACT is currently having a critical conversation about our planning system, and how we can best accommodate our growing population. We know that to talk about planning for more homes, we also have to talk about ensuring homes are built to the highest standard.
The approach taken by past governments has been inadequate. We need to ensure Canberrans have access to quality homes and that the interests of the community are prioritised over those of developers.
In the 2020 ACT election, the ACT Greens committed to creating a city that supports our community.
We committed to the introduction of an Australia-first property developer licensing scheme which holds big developers to account, and as the ACT Greens Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction, I intend to deliver it.
Greens in government are making this scheme a reality, with legislation to regulate the industry slated for introduction before the end of the year.
Our aim is to deliver a scheme that gives Canberrans confidence that when they engage with a developer, the developer will be competent, transparent, ethical, and held to account.
This will also ensure construction workers are protected from dodgy practices and poor safety.
Developers will need a licence to be in the business of building and selling homes. They will need to show that they are fit and proper people to get that licence, and meet a regulatory code of practice in how they go about their business.
Importantly, if they fail to uphold these standards, they will lose their licence and face penalties.
This isn't the first time Greens in government have achieved such big ticket building reforms.
Earlier this year, we passed legislation to implement a mandatory registration scheme for engineers in the ACT. Government committed to this policy a decade ago. While until now there has been a lot of talk, it took Greens in government to get it done.
We are making great inroads towards ensuring the building and construction system works for Canberrans.
Home buyers rely on our regulatory system to make sure their new homes are of quality, are comfortable and free from serious defects.
This reform is about bringing in a licensing scheme that gives people the protection they need for what is often the biggest financial commitment of their lives.
Too many Canberrans have bought a home only to find that it has serious faults. For the average homeowner, poor regulation can cost thousands of dollars and years of stress.
Our commitment to improve building quality in the ACT will guarantee that Canberrans are not only provided with top-notch homes but also safeguarded should they encounter any defects.
We are taking decisive steps to enhance the regulation and monitoring of the building industry.
Our approach will ensure that the industry operates at its best and upholds the highest standards throughout.
Canberrans are demanding better, and I am behind them every step of the way.
Together, we can create positive change for the lives of thousands in Australia's capital.
