The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Policing seek public assistance to find driver who allegedly fled from officers

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have provided an example of a white Ford AU Falcon, emphasising it is not the actual car involved in the alleged incidents. Picture ACT Policing
Police have provided an example of a white Ford AU Falcon, emphasising it is not the actual car involved in the alleged incidents. Picture ACT Policing

A driver who allegedly did not stop for police on two separate occasions in Tuggeranong is wanted by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.