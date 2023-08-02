A driver who allegedly did not stop for police on two separate occasions in Tuggeranong is wanted by police.
ACT Policing asked for public assistance to find the driver of a white Ford AU Falcon allegedly connected to the July incidents.
Officers on mobile patrol about 2.40pm on July 25 allege they saw the car "deliberately" lose traction while turning from Clift Crescent onto Ashley Drive in Richardson.
The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly fled the scene at speed.
On the same day about 3.40pm, the same Ford Falcon was allegedly seen going east on Woodcock Drive, through the roundabout onto Johnson Drive in Calwell.
Police again tried to do a traffic stop, but it is alleged the driver again failed to stop and sped away. At one point, the car allegedly overtook a bus on the wrong side of the road.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed these alleged incidents, or who may be able to identify the driver or owner of the vehicle.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference 7492109. Information can be provided anonymously.
