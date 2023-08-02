A child who's scared of going to the dentist can present with crying in the waiting room or during the car trip, refusal to sit in the chair, or even tummy aches or other mysterious last-minute ailments.
It is, in fact, a genuine cause for concern for thousands of parents, and it stems from a range of issues. If not managed, this fear can result in a lifetime of compromised oral health and extreme stress around dental visits.
Dental anxiety refers to strong negative feelings associated with dental visits and the feeling something unpleasant is about to happen. It is subjective and can manifest as anxious children acting differently in a dental setting than their usual behaviour or demeanour.
The root causes of a child's fear of the dentist can be complex and multifactorial. The anxiety can relate to personal experiences, family concerns, disease levels, and general personality traits. The fear and anxiety experienced during childhood can continue into adulthood and can be a significant predictor of avoidance of dental treatment in later years.
Generally, dental anxiety doesn't happen by chance. Children often learn to be anxious by experience - through a traumatic event or an event they perceive to be traumatic. This is why it is not ideal if a child's first dental visit is for a toothache requiring emergency treatment. A visit like this can be difficult and potentially traumatising.
Rather, dentists recommend bringing children for a visit once their first tooth appears, normally at six to 12 months old, so they get used to the experience, the sight of the dentist, the smells and sounds. This is a chance to establish a 'dental home'. Dental visits for very young children will often involve the child being on the parent or carer's lap for the examination so they feel secure.
Many children who begin with dental fear and anxiety can, with the right support, become happy attendees who seek to maintain oral health into adulthood.
