Dental anxiety and fear in children can be relieved

By Dr Melissa Warren, Specialist Paediatric Dentist, Westmead Children's Hospital
August 3 2023 - 9:16am
Many children who begin with dental fear and anxiety can, with the right support, become happy dental attendees. Picture Shutterstock
A child who's scared of going to the dentist can present with crying in the waiting room or during the car trip, refusal to sit in the chair, or even tummy aches or other mysterious last-minute ailments.

