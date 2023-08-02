Parents and carers can talk at home with their child about the dentist - roleplay can help with understanding what a dental visit will involve.

A social story may be useful for anxious children. The ADA has a customisable social story for members to use for their patients.

Parents are encouraged not to show fear or use words to indicate there is something to fear. For example, while often well-meaning, the term 'brave' may make the child assume there is something to be afraid of.

Behaviour management techniques can be useful, such as 'tell-show-do' (explaining beforehand at home first what will happen, then showing the child, then acting out the procedure), distraction (for example storytelling, play or music), modelling (with older siblings for example demonstrating or talking about the experience) and positive reinforcement (providing a reward when desired outcome is achieved).