Many of us are unaware we're doing it until a partner, parent, or friend mentions it - you make noises with your mouth at night.
But plenty of adults and children grind their teeth, also known as bruxing, either at night or during the day - or sometimes both.
Analysis shows that 14 to 20 per cent of children teeth grind, dropping to 8 to 12 per cent of teenagers and younger adults and 3 to 5 per cent of older adults.
"Teeth grinding is the process of abnormally bringing teeth together in a way that doesn't help the mouth function, and it has major detrimental effects on tooth structure," Australian Dental Association's oral health promoter Dr Janani Ravichandran said.
"There's usually a rhythm of grinding, gnashing, or clenching that can lead to this trauma which results in chipped or fractured teeth.
"The constant abnormal friction between teeth can also cause enamel loss - then the softer inner layers of teeth are exposed and can be more susceptible to damage. With unprotected grinding and clenching, the loss of structure is exacerbated. Losing tooth height can affect the appearance of your face, the look and colour of teeth and affect your ability to chew certain foods like steak or raw vegetables."
Teeth grinding can also lead to lost fillings and marks on the sides of your tongue appearing as ridges, as well as cheek biting appearing as raised lines or ulcers on the insides of your cheeks.
While awake, bruxism is a semi-voluntary activity most associated with clenching or holding teeth together with force; sleep bruxism is a sleep-related movement disorder, with some sleep grinders waking up with headaches or aching jaws and teeth.
A dentist can identify abnormal teeth grinding and clenching patterns and even tell if you're currently grinding in an acute phase or not.
Certain lifestyle factors are known to increase the risk of both types, including smoking, caffeine, illicit drugs, and some medications, such as anti-depressants, while poor sleep habits have been linked to sleep bruxism.
Stress also plays a part in both types. Awake bruxism is strongly linked to stress and anxiety, with conditions such as PTSD and obsessive-compulsive disorder contributing to brain signalling changes that increase teeth grinding.
The question most people want answered is: how do I live with or fix it?
"One of the first management options is finding healthy coping strategies for stress and working on rest and relaxation," Dr Ravichandran said.
"But managing stress and anxiety can be difficult to do on your own, so having support from psychologists, councillors and mental health professionals helps many people, while jaw exercises and massage can help ease pain from bruxing. Working on jaw relaxation during the day is also a good strategy to ease painful symptoms.
"If necessary, your dentist can recommend the use of analgesics or anti-inflammatory medications. Adjusting other risk factors such as reducing smoking and alcohol, improving sleep hygiene by getting to bed at a set time each night, making the bedroom a quiet, comfortable environment free of noise, stopping screen time two hours before bed, reducing caffeine and alcohol intake before bed and trying to get a good seven to eight hours of sleep every night. All this will help ensure that you're optimising the best chances of good rest."
Your dentist is an important part of the remedy as they can make a custom-made night guard to prevent teeth damage whilst sleeping, moulded to the shape of your mouth. The guard will help keep your jaw apart and take on the damage from grinding rather than the teeth.
Information courtesy of the Australian Dental Association.
