Harry Himmelberg says "the sky is the limit" for GWS after spurning interest from rival clubs to sign a mammoth six-year deal which will make him a Giant for life.
Sydney and Richmond had shown interest in luring Himmelberg away from the Giants before the 27-year-old opted to stay put on a deal reportedly worth $4 million.
Himmelberg is adamant the sixth-placed Giants - who face the Swans in a Sydney derby at Giants Stadium on Saturday night - have the cattle to contend for a maiden premiership in the coming years.
It goes some way towards explaining why Himmelberg "didn't get too far down the path" in talks with other clubs, adamant he wanted to stay in Sydney's west to bolster a Giants outfit riding a seven-game winning streak.
"The sky is the limit for us. We've beaten good teams now, we've played in games that have been tight, finals-like games, where we've shown we can really run out games and show that grit," Himmelberg said.
"We're in a good position, but as soon as you take your foot off the throttle, that's when you get found out. This season is so even, the race to the finals is heating up a fair bit right now. We've just got to keep sticking to what we're doing. I can see us going deep in finals, for sure.
"We've got such a young core that's really starting to play consistent footy, that 20 to 24-year-old range at our footy club right now is really strong and mature.
"We've got guys that age in our leadership group, so that goes to show how good the culture is here and what [Adam Kingsley] and the other coaches have created and how it's blossoming.
"It's a consistent way of playing footy that will last the test of time as well. It gives me full confidence that we'll be pushing in that next little bit for a premiership."
Himmelberg's road to the AFL took him through Canberra and a stint with Eastlake, before GWS matched a bid on the academy product at pick 16 in the 2015 national draft.
Now he has emerged as a valuable swingman capable of shining at both ends of the park, having played 145 games and kicking 160 goals along the way.
Himmelberg joins first-round draft pick Lachie Ash in the group of key Giants players to have re-signed in recent weeks, adamant is sold on the vision Kingsley has for the club.
Now the Giants will look to secure a finals berth having risen to sixth on the competition ladder with four rounds remaining.
"We've always been really confident Harry saw his future at the club and his signature is a great endorsement of our program on and off the field," Giants football general manager Jason McCartney said.
"Harry's been an important part of our club since his days in the academy and has blossomed into a key member of our side.
"His versatility as a player has never been more on show that this season when he's kicked important goals, taken incredible marks and then switched to defence where he's been ultra-consistent.
"Harry sees where our club is heading under a new coach in Adam Kingsley and a new coaching group and believes success is near."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
