Harry Himmelberg will be a Giant for life after signing a six-year deal to stay with GWS and spurn interest from rival clubs.
Sydney and Richmond had shown interest in luring Himmelberg away from the Giants before the 27-year-old opted to stay put on a deal reportedly worth $4 million.
Himmelberg has shifted into defence and has played a crucial role in reviving the Giants' AFL finals hopes, helping them climb to sixth on the table with four rounds remaining.
"We've always been really confident Harry saw his future at the club and his signature is a great endorsement of our program on and off the field," Giants football general manager Jason McCartney said.
"Harry's been an important part of our club since his days in the academy and has blossomed into a key member of our side.
"His versatility as a player has never been more on show that this season when he's kicked important goals, taken incredible marks and then switched to defence where he's been ultra-consistent.
"He's also continued to grow as a leader and is part of our emerging leaders' group, which is a great reflection of his value to our club.
"Harry sees where our club is heading under a new coach in Adam Kingsley and a new coaching group and believes success is near."
Himmelberg's road to the AFL took him through Canberra and a stint with Eastlake, before GWS matched a bid on the academy product at pick 16 in the 2015 national draft.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
