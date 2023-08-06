The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

David Irecki | AI is only as good as the data at its disposal

By David Irecki
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tech trends are tempting. A report written for CSIRO, which studied future uptake of AI across local small to medium enterprises and big businesses, found that 60 per cent of Australian organisations are already accelerating and expanding their AI capabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.