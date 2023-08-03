The Royal Australian Mint has released a collection of five commemorative coins to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House.
The commemorative collection has been designed to provide Australians with a special memento of the building's milestone year, with each coin featuring a detailed illustration of its iconic sails alongside the number 50.
The collection comprises an uncirculated 50 cent coin, a selectively gold plated 50 cent silver proof coin, a $100 gold proof domed coin, a $1 silver investment coin and a $100 gold investment coin
Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh said the Sydney Opera House, opened in 1973, was one of the most distinctive buildings in the world.
"It is fitting this iconic building is recognised as a symbol of Australia," Mr Leigh said.
"Jorn Utzon once said that if the 14 shells of his building were combined, they would make a perfect sphere. So it's perfectly fitting that they grace a new Australian coin."
Sydney Opera House chief customer officer Jade McKellar said it was exciting to be part of the coin release.
"We're delighted to launch this limited-edition collection with the Royal Australian Mint to help mark our milestone 50th anniversary in October," Ms McKellar said.
"The Opera House has played an important role in Australia's cultural life and identity for five decades, and this special set of collectibles is a unique way for Australians to cherish that connection and sense of pride at such a historic moment in our history."
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the Sydney Opera House was a landmark building and the Mint was honoured to be part of the anniversary.
"I hope that people across Australia will use these coins as a way to celebrate and cherish this remarkable building for years to come," Mr Gordon said.
The collectable coins went on sale on Thursday through the Mint's coin shop and online. The investment coins go on sale online from Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.