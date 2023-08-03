ACT Policing is seeking the public's help to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for five days.
Jayden Spicer-Paragalli has been missing since Saturday night. He is said to have been in Watson then, after which no one has seen or heard from him.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build and short blonde hair. He was last sighted wearing a grey jumper, grey pants and black shoes, police said.
The police and Jayden's family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in finding him.
Anyone who has seen Jayden, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7499260.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.