Does Canberra need a rent freeze? Three experts weigh in

A proposed two-year rent freeze was thrust back into the spotlight last week when the ACT Greens released a draft bill on the policy.
While the ACT Greens believe the two-year freeze would give tenants a reprieve, experts say the measure would drive investors out of the market at a rapid rate.
Some say much of the pressure on Canberra's rental market is easing and the proposed measure is unnecessary.
We asked them to provide alternative solutions to assist renters amid cost-of-living pressures. Here's what they had to say.
A group of Canberra developers will trial a new approach to car parking in their proposal to build two residential towers in Belconnen.
The 19- and 27-storey towers would house about 285 apartments, on top of four levels of basement car parking.
The group says the development would adhere to the required amount of car parks, but each apartment would only be sold with one space, regardless of its size.
Remaining car parks could then be controlled and licensed by body corporate.
"This is about creating ultimate flexibility for people into the future," Evri Group development manager Rob Speight said.
The first Tuesday of the month - now coined RBA Day among some of us - rolled around again this week bringing with it good news for home owners.
The Reserve Bank held the cash rate at 4.1 per cent, the central bank's second pause in two months.
Despite the recent pauses - a possible sign that the rate rising cycle may be near a peak - some home owners are still seeking certainty through a fixed interest rate.
Canberran Lauren Neale bought her first home in late July and opted for a fixed rate at about 6.6 per cent.
It gave her some peace of mind for Tuesday's rates decision, but she'll be keeping an eye on future cash rate changes, she said.
"If they start to dip back down again, that would be a welcome sign to see," she said.
Meanwhile the latest property data shows Canberra house values have fallen after two months of recovery.
Canberra was the only capital city to record a decline in property values in July.
But CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the Canberra figures should be seen as stabilisation in values following two months of mild growth, rather than a declining trend.
"In trend terms, the ACT housing market looks to be holding relatively firm," he said.
