Does Canberra need a rent freeze? Three experts weigh in

By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
A proposed two-year rent freeze was thrust back into the spotlight last week when the ACT Greens released a draft bill on the policy.

