The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court sentences Sithu Naing to jail for child sexual abuse

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A judge has warned a man who sexually abused children to "never forget that you have devastated two families" and sentenced him to more time behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.