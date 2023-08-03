The boss of the National Capital Authority has thrown her support behind a revived proposal to put Parkes Way underground after Senator David Pocock launched an ambitious vision for a city transformation.
Mr Pocock has tapped into the ACT government's abandoned city to the lake project to create more room for sustainable housing and space for a potential multi-purpose stadium in Civic.
The plan sparked debate about the costs of turning Parkes Way into a tunnel and whether the government should reconsider the city to the lake documents after striking a framework deal with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The ACT government said Pocock's "vision for Canberra" overlapped with some planning already underway and that it was investigating upgrades to the Parkes Way corridor. But the government said the cost of lowering Parkes Way was not being considered "at this stage".
NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said the agency's planners were on board with Mr Pocock's ideas.
"I walked through our plan team and did a straw poll and they all think it's a great idea to either cut and cover or put Parkes Way in a tunnel because it really improves that access to Commonwealth Park," Ms Barnes said on ABC Canberra.
The NCA later added: "The NCA is committed to creating a national capital of which all Australians can be proud. This can be achieved by creating a high quality of life for its citizens and an exceptional visitor experience.
MORE CANBERRA NEWS
"Free and open public spaces, created in a sustainable way and alive with activity, recreational and sporting festivals, and thoughtful and respectful commemoration, all play a part in securing such a city. These ambitions are embedded in the policies of the National Capital Plan."
Mr Pocock based his new vision on four key pillars - housing, events, transport and innovation.
Reinvigorating the city centre was part of his federal election platform last year and he has been a supporter of the push for a multi-use sport and events stadium in Civic despite ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's preference to redevelop Bruce.
"What we've put together isn't something I've come up with, it's come from consultation over the past year. The No.1 pillar is housing," Mr Pocock said.
"When it comes to opening up new land for housing, a proposal like this does exactly that and it potentially pays for itself while delivering housing.
"The ACT government did the costing and found [a tunnel] would pay for itself. It unlocks land for housing and connects our city to the lake. Everyone knows we can't have all of these things at once ... the federal and ACT government have signed a national capital investment framework. Let's make sure it works for us.
"We should absolutely be ambitious. We're a city in our own right, the fastest-growing capital city. Let's set ourselves up for the future rather than patching things up."
Mr Barr and Mr Albanese have agreed to work together to improve funding for the capital. The details of the agreement are yet to be finalised, but it's likely it will include partnership arrangements on projects like a new convention centre, stadium at Bruce and indoor arena in the city.
The ACT government is also aware of the need to improve Parkes Way as Canberra's population grows, with planning work expected to be finalised by mid next year.
"The sections of Parkes Way south of the city centre and within National Land - any proposals to change Parkes Way would require planning approval from the National Capital Authority," a spokeswoman said.
"The ACT government is currently undertaking studies as part of a Parkes Way corridor plan that will consider range of potential options to improve vehicle movement and safety along Parkes Way.
"These options will range from minor changes including shoulder widening through to grade separation options. This work, which will inform future transport planning decisions, is expected to be completed this financial year.
"The ACT government has previously examined the costs associated with lowering a larger section of Parkes Way around Acton and found the cost would be considerable and the disruption significant for this heavily used corridor.
"... The cost of lowering Parkes Way is far in excess of the land sales revenue from building over it. It is not under consideration by the ACT government at this time."
Asked if the ACT government would engage with Pocock and his vision, the spokeswoman said: "The chief minister regularly, and positively, engages with Senator Pocock, but as he is not a member of the Commonwealth government, the chief minister is primarily focused on engagement with ministers."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.