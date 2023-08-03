The Canberra Times
NCA boss Sally Barnes and the ACT government weigh into Parkes Way tunnel vision

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
Senator David Pocock, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Minister Andrew Barr, and NCA boss Sally Barnes have all weighed into the Parkes Way tunnel idea.
The boss of the National Capital Authority has thrown her support behind a revived proposal to put Parkes Way underground after Senator David Pocock launched an ambitious vision for a city transformation.

