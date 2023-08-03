The Canberra Times
Albanese should confront the issue of the treaty head on

By Letters to the Editor
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
Professor Megan Davis is not afraid to discuss the implications of a treaty. Why won't the PM do the same? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Professor Megan Davis is not afraid to discuss the implications of a treaty. Why won't the PM do the same? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Prime Minister has regrettably dodged questions about what his government proposes to do to advance the "treaty" component of the Uluru Statement.

