Former ACT Meteors all-rounder Maitlan Brown was on the receiving end of an awkward, sexist remark which angered sports fans online.
The 26-year-old was playing for the Southern Brave in England's 100-ball competition 'The Hundred' when she was interviewed by former Love Island contestant-turned-presenter Chris Hughes.
The former Australia A cricketer was explaining the team's bonding sessions when she revealed they had recently watched the new Barbie film.
"It was really nice to get together [in Southampton] as a group, and we played a practice game. We also went and watched Barbie the other night all together," Brown said.
"So we've done a bit of team bonding and the group is gelling really well together and I think that's the key to success - with tournaments like this it's how well and how quickly can you gel as a group."
Brown's comments prompted a bizarre response from Hughes, which was met by awkward laughter from the cricketer.
"You're a little Barbie yourself innit with your blue eyes", Hughes said. "She's blushing now."
Hughes also referred to Maitlan as a "batsman", not the gender neutral term commonly used in modern women's cricket, "batter".
The incident drew outrage on social media from fans and media, and was compared to ex-West Indies skipper Chris Gayle's infamous "don't blush baby" comments to Australian journalist Mel McLaughlin at a 2017 Big Bash League match.
The BBC said in a statement that Hughes had been spoken to and his comment deemed "not appropriate".
Brown played for the Meteors between 2016 and 2021, represented the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League, and more recently played with the NSW Breakers before her stint in England with the Southern Vipers and Southern Brave.
The Brave defeated the Trent Rockets by 27 runs in their match.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
