ACT Policing located hundreds of allegedly stolen items inside a stolen car in a Belconnen car park on Wednesday night.
Police reported they were called to the car park just after 5pm after the allegedly stolen white Hyundai Tuscon, which was reported stolen in July, had been located.
Allegedly discovered inside the car were 65 phones, six iPads and tablets, three laptops, five sets of wireless headphones, 15 items of jewellery, five gaming consoles, five cameras and a sound bar, as well as other items.
Police also located a 38-year-old woman inside the car, who was subsequently arrested.
She was charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
"If you believe you are the rightful owner of any of these recovered items ... and can provide proof of ownership, please contact police on 131 444, quoting reference 7499580," police said in a statement.
"Anyone who can assist police in relation to the thefts of these items is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
