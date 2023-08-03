The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT government foolish to sit on Sofronoff's report

By The Canberra Times
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold in May. Picture by Gary Ramage
Shane Drumgold in May. Picture by Gary Ramage

Given the Lehrmann-Higgins saga has been dominated by strategically targeted drops and leaks to the media why did the ACT government think it was able to sit on the Sofronoff report for a month?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.