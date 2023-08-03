Given the Lehrmann-Higgins saga has been dominated by strategically targeted drops and leaks to the media why did the ACT government think it was able to sit on the Sofronoff report for a month?
While the decision to defer the report's release was not unexpected, given this government's penchant for secrecy and spin, it was naive and foolish.
The only real twist, given the amount of confidential material that had already been leaked, is that the report was made public as a result of a newspaper breaching an embargo.
If the government was hoping to manage or massage the way in which Sofronoff's reportedly damning findings against the ACT's Director of Public Prosecutions made their way into the public domain it has failed dismally.
It would be in a much better place right now if it had followed established precedent by making the report public on the day it was received while flagging its intention to respond at a time of its own choosing.
That, after all, is what happened when Mr Sofronoff handed down the findings of his inquiry into forensic DNA testing in Queensland on December 13, 2022.
The Queensland government made no attempt to dictate the timing of his findings on that occasion. If the government had done this, it would not be trying to mop up the mess created by the board of inquiry playing favourites with some media organisations - including one that apparently simply disregarded the terms and published at its own leisure.
Given this, the Chief Minister's ongoing refusal to release the Sofronoff report is hard to fathom, given a national newspaper (and apparently the national broadcaster) has full and unredacted access to all 600 pages of it.
By continuing to withhold the document Mr Barr has handed the carriage of this issue to a news organisation that has been highly critical not only of Mr Drumgold but also of Ms Higgins.
He and his government would be more likely to receive impartial and even-handed treatment if all sections of the media had access to the report. It is now firmly in the government's best interests to make this public immediately.
As it stands many people will - rightly or wrongly - assume the ACT government has been trying to sweep a report that paints it in a particularly bad light under the rug.
The truth is that, even before the public hearings of the Sofronoff inquiry exposed both the toxic relationship between the AFP and the DPP and the behind the scenes manoeuvring, the ACT justice system was becoming a laughing stock.
Given this was one of the most high profile trials ever to be held in the ACT it is remarkable it had to be suspended due to an ill-judged Logies speech by the journalist who first reported Ms Higgins' allegations.
The subsequent decision to abandon the trial as the result of juror misconduct would not have been out of place in a John Grisham thriller.
And, when Mr Drumgold announced he was going to drop the case because of fears for Ms Higgins' health but still believed there would have been a reasonable chance of obtaining a conviction, eyebrows in legal offices around the country rose so far they almost hit the ceiling.
Observers did not need to have Mr Sofronoff's extensive training and comprehensive experience to realise this was a highly inappropriate attempt by the DPP to have his cake and eat it. It was inimical to Mr Lehrmann's presumption of innocence.
The latest twist is that there are reports Mr Lehrmann may sue the ACT DPP for malfeasance. If this did occur the costs would be borne by Canberra's taxpayers.
It is, as so often during this saga, a case of "watch this space". And, in the meantime, ACT taxpayers are entitled to know how much the aborted trial - and the subsequent Sofronoff inquiry - has already cost them.
