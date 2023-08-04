If there's one dish that can transport you to distant shores it's a proper paella. Forget those takes which are just some bland seafood in a pot of rice. We're talking a caramelised socarrat, that crispy bottom layer, hints of toasted saffron, rice that doesn't stick, plump well-cooked prawns.
Well now you don't need to head to Spain, just duck into La Cocina Pura, the latest vendor to open in the Verity Lane Market.
Yes, we know paella is a traditional Spanish dish, but owner and head chef Mario Gonzalez remembers eating a version of it as a child growing up in Chile and it's one of his favourite things to cook.
"Paella was originally farmers' food, cooked by the workers over a wood fire for the lunchtime meal," he says.
"Now we share it at the table with good friends and family."
La Cocina Pura will showcase South American cuisine. Think empanadas, barbeque asado, battered flathead fish tacos, all dishes with a focus on freshness and simple flavours. For dessert try a winter pear poached in black sherry with seasonal berries.
"Our food is unique as there is nothing like it in the city, so we hope to bring new flavours and tastes to our customers," says Gonzalez.
"Our menu is diverse and can cater to groups of people, our paella dishes can be ordered in larger sizes to share with friends alongside entrada (entrée), en salada (salads), and postres, (dessert)."
Gonzalez has been a chef since 2012 and has worked in catering ever since, running successful catering business Latino Catering.
"Now, I have the freedom to pursue my passion, and my dream has come true to open my own restaurant, Pure Kitchen, also known as La Cocina Pura.
"We are excited to be a part of Verity Lane Market and add to the diversity of cultures that are present at the venue."
La Cocina Pura opens just in time for Verity Lane Market's extended operating hours, which now include Tuesday and Wednesday lunch service from noon.
There's a new trivia night too, thanks to Fame Trivia. On Tuesday nights from 6pm on the bar side of Verity Lane will be full of trivia fans. It's free to enter and includes bar vouchers for first, second, and second last, as well prizes for spot questions.
Verity Lane Market is open for lunch Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 3pm and dinner from 5pm until late.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
