The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Experts share their view on a rent freeze proposed by ACT Greens, and other solutions

Brittney Levinson
Lucy Bladen
By Brittney Levinson, and Lucy Bladen
August 5 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens have put a two-year rent freeze proposal back on the agenda, but experts in housing and economics warn the policy would be detrimental, particularly in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.