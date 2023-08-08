The Canberra Times
Season seven of Kitchen Cabinet with Annabel Crabb starts on ABC on August 15

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 9 2023 - 12:00am
There's a few things you should never talk about over dinner - sex, religion and politics to name a few. Only Annabel Crabb can get away with making sure all three are mentioned at every opportunity.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

