There's a few things you should never talk about over dinner - sex, religion and politics to name a few. Only Annabel Crabb can get away with making sure all three are mentioned at every opportunity.
The ABC journalist is back for the seventh season of Kitchen Cabinet, the series where she breaks bread, sometimes literally, with some of Australia's most high-profile politicians.
This season's guest list includes former Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews; Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton; Western Sydney independent Dai Le; Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie; Greens senator Jordon Steele-John; independent senator Lidia Thorpe; and Labor Minister Anika Wells.
While her guests whip up dishes including crispy Vietnamese pancakes, seafood chowder and a smoked trout pasta, Crabb keeps the conversation flowing and discovers things even she didn't know about the politicians.
"This Parliament is probably one of Australia's most diverse ever, not just in terms of gender and ethnicity, but also in political beliefs," says Crabb.
"And I think we've captured a huge slice of that in this series, there's controversy and insight in just about every episode and it was fascinating to watch."
She said the series, which first aired in 2012, was never meant to be a substitute for hard-nosed political interviews. She just found that people seemed to open up more when they were in familiar surroundings, their hands busy with food preparation and the like.
"People just seem to relax and you can ask the sort of nosy questions you'd never ask in a studio interview."
She said the format allows viewers to see a different side of people.
"In this series, the Peter Dutton and Lydia Thorpe interviews might surprise a few people.
"You have an assumption of what people are like, based on their politics.
"People probably don't know Lydia is incredibly funny, how shy Peter Dutton is, and how early significant events in their lives have caused them to be a certain way in politics."
She regrets never being able to get former prime minister Julia Gillard on the series.
"Julia is a funny, reflective person with very little ego but she never wanted to come on the show because she doesn't cook.
"The political side of her brain said there was no upside to her being on the show and being a bad cook. Hell, she had a fruit bowl with no fruit in it and that was a political scandal."
Does she have any favourite episodes from over the years?
"The Bob Hawke episode was like an out-of-body experience, arriving by boat, walking through his pool room, then I'm on some vibrating gym thing and after dinner we ended up on his putting green."
She rates Tania Pilbersek among the best cooks on the series.
"I still remember her trout pasta from series one."
Another memorable episode was the very first episode featuring Christopher Pyne and Amanda Vanstone.
"We had no idea if the format would work, if it would be embarrassing for all of us, but Pyne and Vanstone were hilarious and very frank about the process of politics, it became a bit of a hit.
"One thing I learned from that episode was never to drink another glass of red wine when Amanda Vanstone pours it."
Our favourite episodes of Kitchen Cabinet
Series 5, Episode 2, 2015
Then Liberal minister Christopher Pyne and Labor backbencher Anthony Albanese head to China Plate Chinese restaurant in Kingston (which is now closed) and put party politics aside to make dumplings. So Canberra.
Series 5, Episode 1, 2015
Scott Morrison was cringe even back then. He'd just become treasurer after being immigration minister and he dared to cook a Sri Lankan-style curry despite not mentioning a boatload of Sri Lankan refugees he turned around. Thankfully "sco-mosas" never caught on.
Series 3, Episodes 7 and 8, 2013
In the week before the 2013 election, Crabb visits both Tony Abbot and Kevin Rudd in the cook-off that perhaps determined the result. Abbot fired up the barbecue, then Rudd made a high tea. Abbot's episode rated higher. Rudd lost the election.
Series 4, Episode 1, 2014
Annabel joins Bob Hawke and Blanche d'Alpuget in their Castlecrag home for barramundi. Bob accuses Blanche of grabbing his testicles in an elevator. And if you look closely you'll see former Canberra Times snapper Peter Wells' famous photo of a cricketing Hawke on the wall in the pool room.
Series 3, Episode 5, 2014
Annabel fights off the dinosaurs at the Coolum resort home of Clive Palmer before he cooks himself a Tyrannosaurus-sized steak for dinner and a little salmon for her. They get a bit flirty which is awkward and hilarious.
Series 6, Episode 1, 2016
Annabel heads to Tasmania to catch up with Jacqui Lambie and after checking out her ballgown collection the pair whip up a salmon dish with a side salad. Then Lambie calls Corey Bernardi an arsehole who was born with a silver spoon up his rear end.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
