Voice to Parliament: Yes campaign ramps up, the barbs sling and Garma beckons

By Karen Barlow
August 3 2023 - 10:30pm
Yes23 is launching a digital ad blitz ahead of the Garma Festival.
The political debate over the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is getting personal with the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader trading parliamentary barbs, as the "yes" camp goes local with a $1 million national campaign.

